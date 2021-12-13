Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is now Megan Thee College Graduate

She walked across Texas Southern University's stage — receiving a Bachelor's degree in health administration. She says she wanted to complete her education to honor her late mother and grandmother.

(SOUNDBITE OF BTS SONG, "BUTTER (MEGAN THEE STALLION REMIX)")

MEGAN THEE STALLION: (Rapping) So smooth, like the car I ride...

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Megan Thee Stallion describes herself in a song as savage with a nasty attitude, from the hood, but also classy. And she's now also a college graduate. She walked across the stage this weekend at Texas Southern University, receiving a bachelor's degree in health administration. She says she wanted to complete her education to honor her late mother and grandmother. After the ceremony, she posted the hashtag #MeganTheeGraduate. It's MORNING EDITION.

