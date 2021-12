Many remain wary of the group behind the Golden Globe awards Golden Globe nominations are out Monday. But after allegations of corruption within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association emerged earlier this year, some remain skeptical of the group.

Movies Many remain wary of the group behind the Golden Globe awards Many remain wary of the group behind the Golden Globe awards Audio will be available later today. Golden Globe nominations are out Monday. But after allegations of corruption within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association emerged earlier this year, some remain skeptical of the group. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor