What's In The $768 Billion Defense Bill? : 1A A $768 billion defense bill passed the House last week. This was over $20 billion bigger than what President Joe Biden had asked for. Now, it's going to the Senate.

The United States already spends more on national defense than China, India, Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia combined.

Where is all this money going? And how could shifting national security concerns impact the future of military spending?

U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, RCT 2nd Battalion 8th Marines Echo Co. step off in the early morning during an operation to push out Taliban fighters in Herati, Afghanistan. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, RCT 2nd Battalion 8th Marines Echo Co. step off in the early morning during an operation to push out Taliban fighters in Herati, Afghanistan.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A $768 billion defense bill passed the House last week. This was $24 billion bigger than what President Joe Biden had asked for. Now, it's going to the Senate

The bill enjoyed mostly bipartisanship support, but a lot was dropped in at the end that Democrats don't love.

Connor O'Brien, Ashik Siddique, and Kristen Eichensehr join us for the conversation.

