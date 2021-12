A rural community of 200 people in Kentucky lost 12 in tornado on Friday Bremen, Ky., population 200, was hard hit by Friday's tornado. At least 12 people were killed. Bremen is just one of several communities struggling with the loss and wondering how to recover.

Bremen, Ky., population 200, was hard hit by Friday's tornado. At least 12 people were killed. Bremen is just one of several communities struggling with the loss and wondering how to recover.