COP26 president Alok Sharma on the road ahead after Glasgow NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with COP26 president Alok Sharma about promises and agreements made at the recent climate summit in Glasgow and what more needs to be done.

Climate COP26 president Alok Sharma on the road ahead after Glasgow COP26 president Alok Sharma on the road ahead after Glasgow Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with COP26 president Alok Sharma about promises and agreements made at the recent climate summit in Glasgow and what more needs to be done. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor