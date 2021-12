1st vaccinated nurse in the U.S. reflects 1 year later Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 shot given in the U.S. to a nurse on Long Island. She reflects on what's happened in that year and how her life has changed.

Health 1st vaccinated nurse in the U.S. reflects 1 year later 1st vaccinated nurse in the U.S. reflects 1 year later Listen · 3:45 3:45 Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 shot given in the U.S. to a nurse on Long Island. She reflects on what's happened in that year and how her life has changed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor