Despite pressure on HFPA, projects with the most Golden Globe nods aren't so diverse Golden Globes nominations were released Monday — but this year, the awards were overshadowed by allegations surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Arts & Life Despite pressure on HFPA, projects with the most Golden Globe nods aren't so diverse Despite pressure on HFPA, projects with the most Golden Globe nods aren't so diverse Listen · 3:56 3:56 Golden Globes nominations were released Monday — but this year, the awards were overshadowed by allegations surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor