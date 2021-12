News brief: Mark Meadows, tornadoes' aftermath, gymnastics abuse settlement House panel votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt. Searches continue for the missing after Kentucky's tornadoes. Abuse survivors reach a settlement with USA Gymnastics and Olympic committee.

Politics News brief: Mark Meadows, tornadoes' aftermath, gymnastics abuse settlement News brief: Mark Meadows, tornadoes' aftermath, gymnastics abuse settlement Listen · 11:19 11:19 House panel votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt. Searches continue for the missing after Kentucky's tornadoes. Abuse survivors reach a settlement with USA Gymnastics and Olympic committee. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor