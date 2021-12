A Harvard scientist, accused of lying about his links to China, goes on trial The trial of a prominent Harvard University scientist opens Tuesday in federal court in Boston. Defendant Charles Lieber is one of the world's leading researchers in nanotechnology.

Law A Harvard scientist, accused of lying about his links to China, goes on trial A Harvard scientist, accused of lying about his links to China, goes on trial Listen · 2:01 2:01 The trial of a prominent Harvard University scientist opens Tuesday in federal court in Boston. Defendant Charles Lieber is one of the world's leading researchers in nanotechnology. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor