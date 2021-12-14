An English village promises a better Christmas tree next year

Height should not be a problem for an outdoor tree, but the maintenance vehicles in Bailiff Bridge aren't high enough to decorate the top. Lights go just one-third of the way up.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Christmas tree in our house was tall enough we had to cut some off to stand it inside. People in Bailiff Bridge, England, had a different issue. Height should not be a problem for their outdoor village tree, but maintenance vehicles aren't high enough to decorate the top. The lights go just one third of the way up. Could nobody rent a cherry picker? The Guardian reports a local council member is enraged, although others promise a better tree next year. It's MORNING EDITION.

