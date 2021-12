USA Gymnastics settles abuse claims involving former team doctor Larry Nassar Hundreds of victims of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar reached a $380 million settlement with the organization and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, ending a five-year legal battle.

