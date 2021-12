Broadway's 'Wicked' casts first person of color to play Glinda the Good Witch Brittney Johnson whose been cast in the role of Glinda, will first be an understudy. Then starting in February, she'll take to the stage full-time.

Broadway's 'Wicked' casts first person of color to play Glinda the Good Witch Brittney Johnson whose been cast in the role of Glinda, will first be an understudy. Then starting in February, she'll take to the stage full-time.