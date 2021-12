Facebook's parent is being sued by Rohingya refugees over Myanmar violence NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to lawyer Richard Fields, who's leading a $150 billion class action suit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, on behalf of Rohingya refugees in the U.S.

Law Facebook's parent is being sued by Rohingya refugees over Myanmar violence