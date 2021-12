Inflation may force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates Consumer prices are rising at a pace not seen in nearly four decades. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

