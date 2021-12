Meadows held in contempt, Jan. 6 panel sends a criminal referral to the House A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has voted to hold former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt, revealing new details in his text messages.

Politics Meadows held in contempt, Jan. 6 panel sends a criminal referral to the House Meadows held in contempt, Jan. 6 panel sends a criminal referral to the House Listen · 3:48 3:48 A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has voted to hold former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt, revealing new details in his text messages. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor