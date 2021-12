How well does a COVID vaccine hold up against the omicron variant? Scientists in South Africa have found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections has dropped to about 30% for the omicron variant.

Health How well does a COVID vaccine hold up against the omicron variant? Scientists in South Africa have found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections has dropped to about 30% for the omicron variant.