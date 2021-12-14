Accessibility links
Who Said That? with Audie Cornish and Ari Shapiro : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders We take a look back on the year in news and pop culture... in quotes. For this special episode of It's Been a Minute, Sam is joined by NPR All Things Considered hosts Audie Cornish and Ari Shapiro to play a deluxe version of our favorite game, Who Said That.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Did that really happen this year?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together this year after nearly two decades apart. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together this year after nearly two decades apart.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.