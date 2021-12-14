The holiday movie machine

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021/Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021 Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021/Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021

Do holiday movies actually make money for networks like Hallmark and Netflix? How many Vanessa Hudgens characters is too many Vanessa Hudgens characters? Sam is joined by Pop Culture Happy Hour co-host Linda Holmes and author Kat Chow to discuss the best and worst 2021 holiday movies on TV and talk about the business behind them.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry and Audrey Nguyen. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.