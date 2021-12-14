Accessibility links
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The holiday movie machine

The holiday movie machine

Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens starring in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021/Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021 hide caption

Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021/Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021

Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens starring in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021/Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021

Do holiday movies actually make money for networks like Hallmark and Netflix? How many Vanessa Hudgens characters is too many Vanessa Hudgens characters? Sam is joined by Pop Culture Happy Hour co-host Linda Holmes and author Kat Chow to discuss the best and worst 2021 holiday movies on TV and talk about the business behind them.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry and Audrey Nguyen. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.