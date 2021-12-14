Accessibility links
Jane Goodall Wants You To Remain Hopeful : 1A Jane Goodall is best known for her groundbreaking work studying chimpanzees in the wild. She's dedicated nearly 60 years to environmental activism, and says she's remains hopeful.

We talk to her about her new book, "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide For Trying Times," what fuels her optimism and how the next generation can follow in her footsteps.

Jane Goodall Wants You To Remain Hopeful

Disneynature Ambassador Dr. Jane Goodall attends Disneynature's 'PENGUINS' Premiere hosted by The Cinema Society at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Disney Studios hide caption

If you aren't feeling completely optimistic lately, that's understandable.

We're almost two years into a global pandemic, political divisions in the U.S. run deep, and we're seeing the devastating effects of the failure to address climate change.

For Jane Goodall, the last point is to be expected. She's best known for her groundbreaking work studying chimpanzees in the wild, so she learned years ago about the ecological threats we face today.

Goodall has dedicated much of her life to environmental activism. It's worth noting that after nearly 60 years, she's hopeful.

We talk to her about her new book, "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide For Trying Times," what fuels her optimism and how the next generation can follow in her footsteps.

Jane Goodall and Gabby Mendoza join us for the conversation.

