Encore: Remembering Maria Angelica Mares, who died of COVID, with 'I Walk the Line' With nearly 800,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the U.S., NPR pays tribute to some people by listening to their stories and the music they loved. Lionel Mares remembers his mother.

