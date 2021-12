Struggling hospitals brace for another wave of COVID brought by the omicron variant Many U.S. hospitals are already struggling with a wave of COVID-19 patients and now they are also racing to prepare for the omicron variant, which threatens to further accelerate hospitalizations.

