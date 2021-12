Remembering Reverend Turner of White Earth Nation, who died of COVID Reverend Irvin Doyle Turner, "Netamishkang," died from COVID although he was fully vaccinated. His sons Doyle and Stephen Turner share what their father meant to the people of the White Earth Nation.

Obituaries Remembering Reverend Turner of White Earth Nation, who died of COVID Remembering Reverend Turner of White Earth Nation, who died of COVID Listen · 2:54 2:54 Reverend Irvin Doyle Turner, "Netamishkang," died from COVID although he was fully vaccinated. His sons Doyle and Stephen Turner share what their father meant to the people of the White Earth Nation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor