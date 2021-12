The links between welfare in Utah and the LDS Church NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with ProPublica reporter Eli Hager on why many Utah families living in poverty don't get assistance — from the state nor the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Religion The links between welfare in Utah and the LDS Church The links between welfare in Utah and the LDS Church Listen · 5:14 5:14 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with ProPublica reporter Eli Hager on why many Utah families living in poverty don't get assistance — from the state nor the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor