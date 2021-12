4 piglets won't end up as lechon thanks to Miami's annual holiday pig pardoning The pardoning of a turkey is a presidential holiday tradition. On Tuesday, Miami officials pardoned a pig. Roasted pig is a quintessential Cuban-American centerpiece of South Florida Christmas feasts.

