This year's best songs come from some of the youngest — and oldest — artists From 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo to 83-year-old Peter Stampfel, critic Ken Tucker says the music he most enjoyed in 2021 was recorded by artists who were either very young or quite old.

Review Music Reviews This year's best songs come from some of the youngest — and oldest — artists This year's best songs come from some of the youngest — and oldest — artists Listen · 8:21 8:21 Enlarge this image toggle caption Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartMedia From 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo to 83-year-old Peter Stampfel, critic Ken Tucker says the music he most enjoyed in 2021 was recorded by artists who were either very young or quite old. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor