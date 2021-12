Morning news brief A D.C. official is suing two extremist groups for the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. marks another sobering pandemic milestone. President Biden heads to Kentucky to survey tornado damage.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. A D.C. official is suing two extremist groups for the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. marks another sobering pandemic milestone. President Biden heads to Kentucky to survey tornado damage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor