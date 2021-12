With inflation running hot, the Fed is expected to dole out some cold water Faced with the highest inflation in nearly four decades, the Federal Reserve is expected to adjust its economic support Wednesday. That could set the stage for raising interest rates next year.

With inflation running hot, the Fed is expected to dole out some cold water

Faced with the highest inflation in nearly four decades, the Federal Reserve is expected to adjust its economic support Wednesday. That could set the stage for raising interest rates next year.