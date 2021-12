New York City will allow 800,000 noncitizens to vote in local elections NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ron Hayduk, a professor of political science at San Francisco State University, about New York City allowing noncitizen immigrants to vote in local elections.

National New York City will allow 800,000 noncitizens to vote in local elections New York City will allow 800,000 noncitizens to vote in local elections Listen · 6:54 6:54 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ron Hayduk, a professor of political science at San Francisco State University, about New York City allowing noncitizen immigrants to vote in local elections. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor