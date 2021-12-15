5-year-old Canadian boy takes the family car to go gift shopping

Police in Ontario were surprised when they found a car on the side of the road with a very young driver. The child, who wasn't hurt, had taken the car to buy a pink toy tractor for his sister.

Heading out to shops looking for gifts is something a lot of parents do this time of year. It's a little less common for the kids themselves. Ontario Provincial Police were fairly surprised when they found a car on the side of the road with a 5-year-old driver. The child had taken the family car to the store to buy a pink toy tractor for his sister. Thankfully, the child wasn't hurt, and the vehicle had only minimal damage - no word on if the kid found another way to get the tractor.

