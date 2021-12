The significance of the House voting to hold Mark Meadows in contempt NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to law professor Kim Wehle, about the House voting to hold Mark Meadows in contempt. Meadows is a former Trump White House chief of staff.

The significance of the House voting to hold Mark Meadows in contempt The significance of the House voting to hold Mark Meadows in contempt Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to law professor Kim Wehle, about the House voting to hold Mark Meadows in contempt. Meadows is a former Trump White House chief of staff. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor