COVID-19 victim, Florinda Flores, never held back her love or food

We are remembering some of the 800,000 people who died in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Florinda Flores, 85, a beloved grandmother in Roswell, N.M., died earlier this year.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Well, the United States has lost 800,000 people to COVID-19 - 800,000 human beings. And they include Florinda Flores. We first brought you her story nearly a year ago. She was from Roswell, N.M.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Her grandson Chencho Flores told us she never held back her love or her food.

CHENCHO FLORES: You always knew when you were going to go to her house that you were going to have her famous enchiladas. And for me - because, you know, I was a little special - she would make me my own little pumpkin pie.

MARTIN: He said each time they talked, she'd repeat this same goodbye.

C FLORES: She would always say, son - she always called me son, even though I was her grandson. She'd say, son, just remember, if I don't see you again, I'll see you in heaven. Then she would bust out laughing.

MARTIN: On December 13 of 2020, they said goodbye to one another for the last time.

C FLORES: So the morning that she passed away, the doctor called my sister and said, hey, your grandmother wants us to take everything off. She doesn't want to do this anymore. So my sister rushed to the hospital. And they actually let her in. They suited her up, let her in. And she put me on FaceTime with my grandma. And I said, hi, Grandma. And she just - big smile on her face - she waved, and she said, I'm dying. There was no sadness - none of that - just, I'm dying. And, of course, my first thought was saying, no, no, you're going to be fine. You're going to get - you're going to beat this. But I didn't. I actually, you know, made myself stop. And I just said, I love you. We'll see you again. We'll see you in heaven.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FLORINDA FLORES: Merry Christmas. Hi, mijo. This is your grandma. Just thought I'd call to see how you were doing, OK? Love you, jito (ph). Bye-bye.

C FLORES: Especially growing up, Christmas was always at her house. And it was always a packed place. But the last time we got together fully as a whole family was probably about six years ago. You know, she loved every minute of it. You know, she just wanted everybody to just be together and be happy. That was just what she loved.

(SOUNDBITE OF OTTO A. TOTLAND'S "SOLER")

INSKEEP: Chencho Flores recalling his grandma, Florinda Flores, who died of COVID at the age of 85.

(SOUNDBITE OF OTTO A. TOTLAND'S "SOLER")

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.