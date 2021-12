COVID-19 victim, Florinda Flores, never held back her love or food We are remembering some of the 800,000 people who died in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Florinda Flores, 85, a beloved grandmother in Roswell, N.M., died earlier this year.

Obituaries COVID-19 victim, Florinda Flores, never held back her love or food We are remembering some of the 800,000 people who died in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Florinda Flores, 85, a beloved grandmother in Roswell, N.M., died earlier this year.