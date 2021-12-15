Steph Curry now holds the NBA record for career 3-pointers

2,974.

That's how many 3-pointers Steph Curry sank to set the new all-time NBA record for 3s in Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks.

The Golden State Warriors point guard went on to score another three baskets from downtown, ending the night with 2,977 career 3-pointers.

"I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record," Curry said in a press conference after the game. "I'm comfortable saying that now."

The 33-year-old wrested the title from former Milwaukee Bucks guard Ray Allen, who ended his career in 2014 with the previous record of 2,973 3-pointers.

"I pride myself on shooting a high percentage. I pride myself on allowing that to help us win games," Curry went on. "And now I can pride myself on getting to the longevity of that number that Ray set, and hopefully pushing it to a number that nobody can reach."

Allen and former Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller, who is third in NBA history for 3-pointers, attended Tuesday night's game to congratulate Curry.

The seven-time NBA All-Star has changed the game of basketball, said Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "There've been figures along the way who have pushed the ball forward, but Steph is the guy who just grabbed it and ran with it," he said.

The Warriors defeated the Knicks with a final score of 105-96.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.