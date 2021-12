Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights in federal court Former cop Derek Chauvin changed his not guilty plea to guilty of willfully depriving George Floyd, a Black man, of his constitutional rights when Chauvin used excessive force that killed Floyd.

Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights in federal court Former cop Derek Chauvin changed his not guilty plea to guilty of willfully depriving George Floyd, a Black man, of his constitutional rights when Chauvin used excessive force that killed Floyd.