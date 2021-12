Muslim rights organization fires director for passing information to a hate group The Ohio chapter of a Muslim rights organization says it has fired one of its directors, saying he had been spying on the organization for years and passing information to an anti-Muslim hate group.

National Muslim rights organization fires director for passing information to a hate group Muslim rights organization fires director for passing information to a hate group Listen · 2:24 2:24 The Ohio chapter of a Muslim rights organization says it has fired one of its directors, saying he had been spying on the organization for years and passing information to an anti-Muslim hate group. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor