Why school enrollment continues to drop In fall 2020, NPR reported that enrollment numbers in public schools were dropping. A year later, has that changed? In many places, the answer is an emphatic "No."

Education Why school enrollment continues to drop Why school enrollment continues to drop Listen · 4:07 4:07 In fall 2020, NPR reported that enrollment numbers in public schools were dropping. A year later, has that changed? In many places, the answer is an emphatic "No." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor