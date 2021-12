Steph Curry breaks NBA career record for 3-pointers Steph Curry broke the NBA's all-time 3-point career record Tuesday night. The point guard — who sparkled on the court long before he even made it to the pros — is showing no signs of slowing down.

Sports Steph Curry breaks NBA career record for 3-pointers Steph Curry breaks NBA career record for 3-pointers Listen · 3:12 3:12 Steph Curry broke the NBA's all-time 3-point career record Tuesday night. The point guard — who sparkled on the court long before he even made it to the pros — is showing no signs of slowing down. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor