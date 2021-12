Tensions with China has U.S. working to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia In Indonesia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined how the U.S. plans to deepen its economic engagement in Southeast Asia. The U.S. has focused more on security in the region up to this point.

Asia Tensions with China has U.S. working to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia