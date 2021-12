The texts Fox hosts sent during the Jan. 6 riot don't match how Fox covered it on air Fox hosts sent desperate messages during the Capitol riot, urging Trump to act. The messages are a stark contrast to the way Fox has covered the insurrection on air.

Media The texts Fox hosts sent during the Jan. 6 riot don't match how Fox covered it on air The texts Fox hosts sent during the Jan. 6 riot don't match how Fox covered it on air Listen · 7:33 7:33 Fox hosts sent desperate messages during the Capitol riot, urging Trump to act. The messages are a stark contrast to the way Fox has covered the insurrection on air. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor