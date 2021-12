As omicron spreads, public health advocates urge states to reinstate mask mandates A new statewide mask mandate in California went into effect Wednesday, bringing the total number of states with mask mandates to 10. That has some public health advocates worried as omicron spreads.

Health As omicron spreads, public health advocates urge states to reinstate mask mandates As omicron spreads, public health advocates urge states to reinstate mask mandates Listen · 4:03 4:03 A new statewide mask mandate in California went into effect Wednesday, bringing the total number of states with mask mandates to 10. That has some public health advocates worried as omicron spreads. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor