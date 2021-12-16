The 'Jazz Night' before Christmas with Norah Jones, Jamie Cullum and José James

Enlarge this image toggle caption Photos courtesy of the artists Photos courtesy of the artists

It's the most wonderful time of the year! We're giving you the gift of Christmas music this week on Jazz Night from three of your favorite jazz singer-songwriters: Jamie Cullum, Norah Jones and José James.

These artists took what we could all describe as a challenging time over the past two years and created beautiful music in the spirit of the season. Songs that speak to joy, melancholy, and togetherness during the holidays — as well as some fresh takes on the nostalgic melodies of yesteryear. We'll also hear the stories behind the music and their go-to festive tunes to play during the season. All in all, 12 songs of Christmas — from Jazz Night, to you.

Musicians:

Set List:

Jamie Cullum - "It's Christmas" (Jamie Cullum) José James - "Christmas In New York" (Talia Billig, José James) Norah Jones - "Christmastime" (Norah Jones, Leon Michels) Duke Ellington - "Sugar Rum Cherry (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)" (Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky) José James - "White Christmas" (Irving Berlin) Norah Jones - "Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)" (Jones) Jamie Cullum - "Beautiful, Altogether" (Cullum) Donald Byrd - "Cristo Redentor" (Duke Pearson) Jamie Cullum - "Hang Your Lights" (Cullum) Norah Jones - "Christmas Don't Be Late" (Ross Bagdasarian, Sr.) José James - "This Christmas" (Donny Hathaway, Theresa McKinnor) Nat King Cole - "The Christmas Song" (Mel Tormé, Robert Wells)

Jamie Cullum, The Pianoman at Christmas

Jamie Cullum, vocals, piano; background vocals: Shanna Goodhead, Naomi Miller, Aisha Stuart; Ross Stanley, piano; bass: Loz Garrett, Chris Laurence, Richard Price, Stacey Richard Watton; drums: Brad Webb, Ed Richardson; Hugh Webb, harp; Claire McInerney, baritone saxophone, bass clarinet, clarinet, flute; Paul Booth, alto flute, clarinet, flute; Martin Williams, alto flute, clarinet, flute; Graeme Blevins, alto saxophone, flute; Howard McGill, alto saxophone, flute; Tom Richards, trumpet, bells; trumpet: Louis Dowdeswell, Tom Rees-Roberts, Rory Simmons, Tom Walsh; trombone: Mark Frost, Trevor Mires, Nichol Thomson, Alastair White; violin: Max Baillie, Daniel Bhattacharya, Natalia Bonner, Ben Buckton, Marianne Haynes, Jeremy Isaac, Beatrix Lovejoy, Rita Manning, Dorina Markoff, Ciaran McCabe, John Mills, Steve Morris, Everton Nelson, Kate Robinson, Patrick Savage, Tom Piggot-Smith; viola: Ann Beilby, Reiad Chibah, Helen Kamminga, Julia Knight, Lydia Lowndes-Northcott, Kate Musker; cello: Ian Burdge, Bozidar Vukotic, Tony Woollard, Chris Worsey

José James, Merry Christmas From José James

José James, vocals; Aaron Parks, piano; Marcus Strickland, saxophone; Ben Williams, bass; Jharis Yokely, drums

Norah Jones, I Dream of Christmas

Norah Jones, vocals, piano; Nick Movshan, electric bass; Tony Scherr, electric bass; Brian Blade, drums; Leon Michels, flute, glockenspiel, percussion, saxophone, synth; Raymond Mason, trombone; Dave Guy, trumpet

Credits:

Writer and Producer: Trevor Smith with Nate Chinen; Consulting Editor: Katie Simon; Host: Christian McBride; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Senior Producer: Alex Ariff; Senior Director of NPR Music: Keith Jenkins; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand.

Special thanks to Cem Kurosman, Olivia Poust and Jennifer Valentin