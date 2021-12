Morning news brief The Fed is moving toward raising interest rates next year. The latest coronavirus variant is proving to be highly transmissible. We examine the impact of Kentucky's tornadoes on children.

Business Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:07 11:07 The Fed is moving toward raising interest rates next year. The latest coronavirus variant is proving to be highly transmissible. We examine the impact of Kentucky's tornadoes on children. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor