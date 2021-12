UPS introduces an expedited hiring process. Get a job offer in 30 minutes UPS needed to hire 100,000 seasonal workers this fall for the holiday season. It's nearly reached its goal, thanks in part to a new application process that sends out offers in 30 minutes or less.

Business UPS introduces an expedited hiring process. Get a job offer in 30 minutes UPS introduces an expedited hiring process. Get a job offer in 30 minutes Listen · 3:33 3:33 UPS needed to hire 100,000 seasonal workers this fall for the holiday season. It's nearly reached its goal, thanks in part to a new application process that sends out offers in 30 minutes or less. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor