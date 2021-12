Prolific author, critic and activist bell hooks dies at 69 The writer and path-setting activist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky. She thought deeply about love — what it is, and why we need it.

Obituaries Prolific author, critic and activist bell hooks dies at 69 Prolific author, critic and activist bell hooks dies at 69 The writer and path-setting activist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky. She thought deeply about love — what it is, and why we need it.