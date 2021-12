Police in South Carolina are searching for a fugitive hog Authorities in Sumter say it's "wreaking havoc" — digging up local yards. Luckily, people have experience with this. Last month in Sumter, a pig was blocking traffic.

Animals Police in South Carolina are searching for a fugitive hog Police in South Carolina are searching for a fugitive hog Listen · 0:27 0:27 Authorities in Sumter say it's "wreaking havoc" — digging up local yards. Luckily, people have experience with this. Last month in Sumter, a pig was blocking traffic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor