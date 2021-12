Amid Taiwan spat, Lithuania closes embassy in China after diplomats leave Lithuania's embassy in Beijing evacuated all of its diplomats from China. They left because Lithuania feared China would not recognize the diplomats' immunity from prosecution in China.

