Chauvin reverses decision, pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison about former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleading guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Law Chauvin reverses decision, pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights Chauvin reverses decision, pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights Listen · 4:45 4:45 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison about former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleading guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor