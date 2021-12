Do you have to be really smart to be a scientist or a surgeon? Not necessarily In what may be a relief to some, a new study from the British Medical Journal showed that neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers have similar cognition levels as the rest of us.

Research News Do you have to be really smart to be a scientist or a surgeon? Not necessarily Do you have to be really smart to be a scientist or a surgeon? Not necessarily Listen · 0:27 0:27 In what may be a relief to some, a new study from the British Medical Journal showed that neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers have similar cognition levels as the rest of us. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor