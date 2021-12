Daniel Snyder pledged to support NFL probe. 'Washington Post' reports differently NPR's A Martinez talks to Will Hobson of The Washington Post, who reports that Daniel Snyder, owner of the Washington Football Team, tried to disrupt the NFL's internal probe into the team.

NPR's A Martinez talks to Will Hobson of The Washington Post, who reports that Daniel Snyder, owner of the Washington Football Team, tried to disrupt the NFL's internal probe into the team.