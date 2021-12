CDC advisers recommend limiting the use of the J&J vaccine due to rare blood clots CDC advisers called an emergency meeting to review new data and update their recommendations for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It's been linked to very rare blood clotting that can be fatal.

CDC advisers called an emergency meeting to review new data and update their recommendations for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It's been linked to very rare blood clotting that can be fatal.